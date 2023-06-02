XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO) CIO Purchases $25,695.00 in Stock

XOMA Co. (NASDAQ:XOMAO – Get Rating) CIO Bradley Sitko purchased 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.13 per share, with a total value of $25,695.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive now directly owns 3,500 shares in the company, valued at $59,955. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Bradley Sitko purchased 850 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $16,150.00.

On Friday, May 19th, Bradley Sitko purchased 1,000 shares of XOMA stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.50 per share, with a total value of $19,500.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Bradley Sitko bought 1,500 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, for a total transaction of $35,100.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Bradley Sitko bought 2,000 shares of XOMA stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $37,980.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XOMAO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $23.15. The company had a trading volume of 5,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649. XOMA Co. has a 1-year low of $21.75 and a 1-year high of $25.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.10.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were paid a $0.5234 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.04%.

XOMA Corporation operates as a biotechnology royalty aggregator in Europe, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. The company engages in helping biotech companies for enhancing human health. It acquires the potential future economics associated with pre-commercial therapeutic candidates that have been licensed to pharmaceutical or biotechnology companies.

