W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) PT Lowered to $7.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.
W&T Offshore Price Performance
WTI stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
