W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) PT Lowered to $7.90 at Stifel Nicolaus

W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stifel Nicolaus from $8.20 to $7.90 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of W&T Offshore in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Get W&T Offshore alerts:

W&T Offshore Price Performance

WTI stock opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.53 and a 200-day moving average of $5.41. W&T Offshore has a 12-month low of $3.57 and a 12-month high of $9.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.69. The company has a market cap of $569.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

W&T Offshore ( NYSE:WTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.18). W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 735.09% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $131.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that W&T Offshore will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in W&T Offshore by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of W&T Offshore during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About W&T Offshore

(Get Rating)

W&T Offshore, Inc engages in the production, exploration, development, and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It focuses its operations in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by Tracy W. Krohn in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W&T Offshore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W&T Offshore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.