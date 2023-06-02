Wrapped BNB Achieves Market Cap of $964.22 Million (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 0.2% against the dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $307.73 or 0.01128775 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market cap of $964.22 million and $100.67 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB was first traded on September 4th, 2020. Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 3,133,326 tokens. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex.

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain.

BNB doesn’t conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.

Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

