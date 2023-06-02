WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0283 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.41 million and $0.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.
- Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003947 BTC.
- Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.
- GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00027686 BTC.
- Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009005 BTC.
- Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.
- IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.
- Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
WOW-token Profile
WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling WOW-token
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for WOW-token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOW-token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.