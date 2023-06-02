WOW-token Price Reaches $0.0283 (WOW)

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. WOW-token has a total market cap of $283.41 million and $0.74 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOW-token token can currently be bought for $0.0283 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003947 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000438 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00027686 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00009005 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000714 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WOW-token Profile

WOW-token is a token. It launched on March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. WOW-token’s official website is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02834069 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 23 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

