Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Shares Down 6.1%

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating)’s share price was down 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 383,983 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 1,263,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WWW shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wolverine World Wide from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Wolverine World Wide Stock Down 1.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $15.79 and its 200 day moving average is $14.25.

Wolverine World Wide Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -17.02%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 182.5% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,667 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 187.6% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares in the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 141.3% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its position in Wolverine World Wide by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.08% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, uniform, footwear, and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell, Cat, Chaco, Hush Puppies, Bates uniform, Harley-Davidson and Hytest safety footwear and apparel.

