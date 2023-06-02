WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Hits New 12-Month High at $78.65

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.65 and last traded at $78.60, with a volume of 46439 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.93.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 2.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 750.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,208,649 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,605 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 69.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 773,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,303,000 after acquiring an additional 316,382 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 595,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $38,280,000 after acquiring an additional 186,393 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,467,000. Finally, Partners Capital Investment Group LLP raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 1,301.0% in the 3rd quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 111,307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,865,000 after buying an additional 103,362 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

