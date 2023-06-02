WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
WidePoint Price Performance
NYSE:WYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,445. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06.
About WidePoint
