WidePoint (NYSE:WYY) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

WidePoint Price Performance

NYSE:WYY traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,445. WidePoint has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $3.06.

About WidePoint

WidePoint Corp. engages in the provision of Technology Management as a Service (TMaaS). The firm is involved in providing managed services for government and commercial clients that include identity management, secure mobility managed services, telecom lifecycle management, digital billing and analytics, and Information Technology as a service (ITaaS).

