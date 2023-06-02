WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 808,391 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 10,601 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 1.85% of WEX worth $132,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEX by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 685,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,239,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of WEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC bought a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter worth $218,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in WEX by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 2,826 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in WEX by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,097 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of WEX from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on WEX from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial raised their target price on WEX from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $208.90.

In other news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.79, for a total value of $184,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,742.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 939 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $165,339.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 512 shares in the company, valued at $90,152.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEX stock traded up $3.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $172.69. The company had a trading volume of 19,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,137. The business has a 50 day moving average of $176.94 and a 200 day moving average of $175.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. WEX Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $204.05.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

