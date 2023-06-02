Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $1.03

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.03 and last traded at C$1.03, with a volume of 130790 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.70 to C$1.35 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.25 to C$1.35 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Western Forest Products from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Western Forest Products Stock Up 1.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$323.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$1.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.16.

Western Forest Products Cuts Dividend

Western Forest Products Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 250.00%.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

