Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Welltower by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,487,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,791,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,674,989 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 40,144,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,581,775,000 after acquiring an additional 6,010,798 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,232,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $670,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,386,635 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Welltower by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,209,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $669,257,000 after buying an additional 1,645,769 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Welltower by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,331,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $415,052,000 after buying an additional 50,175 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on WELL shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Welltower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded Welltower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $81.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Welltower from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $74.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.92 and a 200 day moving average of $72.17. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.50 and a fifty-two week high of $89.45. The company has a market capitalization of $37.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 324.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.77). Welltower had a return on equity of 0.51% and a net margin of 1.74%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. Welltower’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 1,060.87%.

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

