WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Stock Position Lowered by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 861,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 16,752 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.06% of WD-40 worth $138,810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDFC. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,788 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of WD-40 by 3.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,249 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WD-40 by 5.2% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in WD-40 by 1.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. 92.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get WD-40 alerts:

Insider Activity at WD-40

In related news, CEO Steven A. Brass purchased 558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $99,926.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,729.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven A. Brass bought 558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $179.08 per share, with a total value of $99,926.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,533 shares in the company, valued at $2,960,729.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Phenix Q. Kiamilev purchased 224 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $179.08 per share, for a total transaction of $40,113.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,515.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 950 shares of company stock valued at $170,126. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

WD-40 Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ WDFC traded up $1.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $193.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,426. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of 43.86 and a beta of -0.16. WD-40 has a 1-year low of $145.16 and a 1-year high of $209.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $185.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $175.89.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $130.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.80 million. WD-40 had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 30.96%. WD-40’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WD-40 Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio is 75.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WDFC shares. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of WD-40 from $197.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

WD-40 Profile

(Get Rating)

WD-40 Co engages in developing and selling products that solve problems in workshops, factories, and homes. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific. Its product brands include WD-40 multi-use product, WD-40 specialist, 3-in-one, GT85, X-14, 2000 flushes, carpet fresh, no vac, spot shot, 1001, lava, and solvol.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for WD-40 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WD-40 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.