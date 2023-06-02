WAX (WAXP) Hits Market Capitalization of $175.57 Million

WAX (WAXP) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. In the last seven days, WAX has traded 2% lower against the dollar. WAX has a total market capitalization of $175.57 million and approximately $1.65 million worth of WAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WAX coin can currently be bought for about $0.0530 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About WAX

WAX is a coin. It was first traded on December 19th, 2017. WAX’s total supply is 3,991,899,557 coins and its circulating supply is 3,311,224,942 coins. WAX’s official website is wax.io. WAX’s official Twitter account is @wax_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WAX is https://reddit.com/r/wax_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for WAX is wax-io.medium.com.

Buying and Selling WAX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as WAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WAX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase WAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

