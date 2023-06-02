Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (ZTR) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of ZTR stock opened at $6.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a 200-day moving average of $6.53. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund has a one year low of $5.77 and a one year high of $9.50.

Get Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZTR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. 41.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.