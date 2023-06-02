Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Performance

VSCO stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 4,308,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $438,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 352,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,034,000 after buying an additional 37,030 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1,045.2% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 162,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,561,000 after buying an additional 148,634 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,517,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,977,000 after buying an additional 142,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 1st quarter worth $2,987,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.

