Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Announces Earnings Results

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.26), Zacks reports. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 111.04%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.
VSCO stock traded up $1.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.14. 4,308,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,679,587. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 1-year low of $17.39 and a 1-year high of $48.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 2.02.
A number of research firms have commented on VSCO. TheStreet downgraded Victoria’s Secret & Co. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $44.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $35.00 to $21.00 in a report on Friday. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.85.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
