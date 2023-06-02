Vertcoin (VTC) Price Tops $0.0823 on Exchanges

Vertcoin (VTC) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $5.50 million and $26,276.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0823 or 0.00000303 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27,184.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.86 or 0.00349039 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00013264 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $145.98 or 0.00537128 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.17 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $114.81 or 0.00422444 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003673 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001059 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,885,660 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

