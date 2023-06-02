Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 49.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,826 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 16,450 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 111.8% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ traded down $1.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $33.93. 20,117,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,817,193. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.57. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.86 and a 12 month high of $52.18. The stock has a market cap of $142.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kyle Malady sold 7,199 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $262,763.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,983,437. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,692 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,488. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.82.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments. The Consumer segment provides consumer-focused wireless and wire line communications services and products.

