VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Stock Holdings Lowered by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085,390 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 407,500 shares during the quarter. VeriSign accounts for approximately 0.9% of Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.91% of VeriSign worth $633,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in VeriSign during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 91.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $2.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.39. 177,414 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,952. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.76 and its 200 day moving average is $208.68. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $229.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a PE ratio of 34.25 and a beta of 1.00.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.32 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 45.19% and a net margin of 48.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,037,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $122,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,037,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.72, for a total value of $27,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,938,871.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,384 shares of company stock worth $8,827,670 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSN shares. Citigroup increased their price target on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com raised VeriSign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

