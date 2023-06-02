Verasity (VRA) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $52.79 Million

Verasity (VRA) traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Verasity has traded up 13.5% against the US dollar. One Verasity token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0051 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. Verasity has a market cap of $52.79 million and $7.48 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003659 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000736 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00008235 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Verasity

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,305,680,354 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,305,680,354 tokens. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verasity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is a video sharing platform that utilizes blockchain technology to empower content creators and users. It allows content creators to choose their preferred method of monetization and gives users more content and options. Users can also choose whether or not to view advertisements and will be rewarded for doing so. Verasity uses the VRA token as a payment and reward method within the platform, and it is based on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

