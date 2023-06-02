Velas 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $734,743.93 (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Velas has a market cap of $37.32 million and approximately $734,743.93 worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Velas has traded 1.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Velas

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,457,595,327 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,595,325 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Velas’ official message board is medium.com/velasblockchain. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Velas

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

