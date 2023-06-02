VAT Group (OTCMKTS:VACNY) Stock Price Down 1.9%

VAT Group AG (OTCMKTS:VACNY – Get Rating) was down 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $39.59 and last traded at $39.59. Approximately 1,921 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on VACNY shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of VAT Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of VAT Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th.

Get VAT Group alerts:

VAT Group Trading Up 1.5 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84.

About VAT Group

VAT Group AG engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of vacuum valves. It operates through the following segments: Valves, Global Service, and Industry. The Valves segment offers vacuum valves for the semiconductor, displays, photovoltaic and vacuum coating industries, and industrial and research sector.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VAT Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VAT Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.