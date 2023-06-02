Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $94.90

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $94.90 and last traded at $94.89, with a volume of 701126 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $93.42.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.62. The firm has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% during the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

