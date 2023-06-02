Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.24 Per Share

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund (NASDAQ:VTC – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.2442 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund’s previous dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

VTC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.53. The stock had a trading volume of 28,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,398. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.72. Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund has a 1-year low of $70.09 and a 1-year high of $79.78.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 120.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the first quarter valued at $239,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund by 33.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000.

Vanguard Total Corporate Bond Fund Company Profile

The Vanguard Total Corporate Bond ETF (VTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Corporate Bond index. The fund is a fund-of-funds. It tracks an index designed to provide exposure to investment-grade US corporate bonds with broad maturities. VTC was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by Vanguard.

