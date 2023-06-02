Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1952 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VCSH traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $75.90. 3,778,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,885,563. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.26 and a fifty-two week high of $77.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 3,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $232,000. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $228,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 56.7% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 134.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

