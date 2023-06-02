Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG) Reaches New 12-Month High at $68.06

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $68.06 and last traded at $67.66, with a volume of 111688 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.20.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $61.98.

Get Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were given a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd.

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

About Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 19,421 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 72,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,633,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.