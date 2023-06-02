Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT) Declares Dividend of $0.17

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1694 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $63.75. 975,836 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,508. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.30. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $73.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VGLT. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter valued at about $253,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 100.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 381,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,002,000 after purchasing an additional 191,400 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 39.1% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 58.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 29,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

About Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

