Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCIT) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 1st

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, May 30th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.251 per share on Tuesday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.24.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $79.25. The company had a trading volume of 9,282,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,976,493. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.31. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $73.37 and a fifty-two week high of $82.97.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VCIT. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 418.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 124.8% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 10,061 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.