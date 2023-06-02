Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lowered by HCR Wealth Advisors

HCR Wealth Advisors lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 91,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,330 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises 0.7% of HCR Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. HCR Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 225,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,885 shares in the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 97,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 13,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 80,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VWO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.40. The stock had a trading volume of 5,550,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,015,153. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a fifty-two week low of $34.88 and a fifty-two week high of $44.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.07 and its 200 day moving average is $40.22. The stock has a market cap of $71.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

