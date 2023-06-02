Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 319.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 731,549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,128 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises approximately 14.8% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $30,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,192,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,915,000 after buying an additional 347,821 shares during the last quarter. HTG Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Truepoint Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 4,576,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,072,000 after buying an additional 12,718 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 47.1% in the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 66,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,791,000 after buying an additional 21,303 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.92. 3,781,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,316,546. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $35.42 and a 1 year high of $46.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.72 and a 200-day moving average of $44.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

