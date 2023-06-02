Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Coyle Financial Counsel LLC

Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 486 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Market ETF comprises 1.1% of Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,094,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,308 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,363,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,147,000 after acquiring an additional 134,822 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 804,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,299,000 after acquiring an additional 42,935 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 786,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 756,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,210,000 after acquiring an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

VXF stock traded up $3.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $143.04. The company had a trading volume of 171,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,400. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 12 month low of $123.74 and a 12 month high of $155.91.

About Vanguard Extended Market ETF

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

