Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Bought by Heritage Wealth Management LLC

Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,912 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,380 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Heritage Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 4,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 5,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG traded up $2.63 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.13. The stock had a trading volume of 559,046 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,752. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.15. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1-year low of $132.64 and a 1-year high of $160.99.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

