VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH) Shares Acquired by RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC

RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC increased its position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (NASDAQ:PPH – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC owned 0.17% of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF by 341.0% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of PPH traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $76.48. 6,890 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 146,127. The stock has a market cap of $385.46 million, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.35 and its 200 day moving average is $77.44. VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF has a 1-year low of $66.59 and a 1-year high of $80.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a $0.664 dividend. This is a positive change from VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd.

The VanEck Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Pharmaceutical 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest global pharmaceutical firms. PPH was launched on Feb 1, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

