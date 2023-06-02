VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB) Stock Price Up 0.5%

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:MBBB – Get Rating) shares rose 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $20.74 and last traded at $20.74. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.86.

VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The VanEck Moody’s Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF (MBBB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of BBB-rated corporate bonds issued in the US domestic market. MBBB was launched on Dec 1, 2020 and is managed by VanEck.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Moodys Analytics BBB Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.