Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.71. Vale shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 6,726,689 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.

Vale Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Institutional Trading of Vale

Vale ( NYSE:VALE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.16). Vale had a return on equity of 38.16% and a net margin of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vale S.A. will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.

Vale Company Profile

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

