Vale (NYSE:VALE) Shares Gap Up to $13.04

Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $13.04, but opened at $13.71. Vale shares last traded at $13.64, with a volume of 6,726,689 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Vale from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Vale from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Vale from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vale currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.50.
Vale Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.
Institutional Trading of Vale
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in shares of Vale by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 29,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its position in Vale by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Vale by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Vale by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 10,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC boosted its position in Vale by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 15,342 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.58% of the company’s stock.
Vale Company Profile
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
