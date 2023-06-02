Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires $36,575.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Vaccitech stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45.
Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on VACC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.
Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.
