Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) Director Acquires $36,575.00 in Stock

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) Director Robin Wright acquired 13,750 shares of Vaccitech stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,575.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 48,256 shares in the company, valued at $128,360.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Vaccitech Price Performance

Vaccitech stock opened at $2.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.55. Vaccitech plc has a one year low of $2.02 and a one year high of $7.45.

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $6.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 million. Vaccitech had a negative return on equity of 6.33% and a negative net margin of 51.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that Vaccitech plc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vaccitech

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vaccitech during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Vaccitech by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vaccitech by 32.8% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vaccitech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,844,000. 27.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VACC. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $23.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 26th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Vaccitech from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. The company's therapeutic programs include VTP-300, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600 that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

