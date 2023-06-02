US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Declares Dividend of $0.14 (NASDAQ:USVN)

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF (NASDAQ:USVN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1399 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Price Performance

USVN stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $49.70. US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF has a twelve month low of $49.19 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.11.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 7 Year Note ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.