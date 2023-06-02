US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY) Declares Dividend of $0.15

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTWY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 31st, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.1529 per share on Monday, June 5th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of UTWY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.53. 8 shares of the stock traded hands. US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.48 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.17.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Treasury 20 Year Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.