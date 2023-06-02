UNUS SED LEO Hits 1-Day Volume of $696,160.11 (LEO)

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. One UNUS SED LEO token can currently be purchased for approximately $3.50 or 0.00013055 BTC on major exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion and approximately $696,160.11 worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded down 1.8% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000267 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $93.97 or 0.00350170 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000775 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 33.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 930,230,707 tokens. The official website for UNUS SED LEO is www.bitfinex.com. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UNUS SED LEO

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 930,232,763.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 3.51652629 USD and is up 0.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $598,150.12 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

