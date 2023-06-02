United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) Shares Purchased by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,503 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $5,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of United Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Price Performance

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 9.52, a current ratio of 9.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. United Therapeutics Co. has a 52-week low of $201.65 and a 52-week high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $220.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.39.

Analyst Ratings Changes

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $4.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.26 by $0.60. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 36.76%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.37 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on UTHR shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $320.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Argus decreased their price target on United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $294.67.

Insider Transactions at United Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total transaction of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.39, for a total value of $1,286,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,846,459.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.63, for a total value of $1,781,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,941.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 188,379 shares of company stock valued at $42,218,537 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Therapeutics Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening conditions. Its products include Adcirca, Orenitram, Remodulin, TYVASO, and Unituxin. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating).

