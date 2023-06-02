United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Miller Investment Management LP

Miller Investment Management LP reduced its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,553 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. United Rentals comprises about 0.9% of Miller Investment Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Miller Investment Management LP’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $5,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 7,691.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of United Rentals by 14.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in United Rentals by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals during the first quarter worth approximately $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Rentals

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total value of $260,731.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Rentals Stock Performance

NYSE URI traded up $19.33 during trading on Friday, reaching $358.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 681,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 912,025. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $358.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $383.91. United Rentals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $230.54 and a 12 month high of $481.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a return on equity of 36.77% and a net margin of 17.65%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.73 EPS. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

URI has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $425.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $421.08.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

