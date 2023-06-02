uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Shares Down 2.6%

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) dropped 2.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.06 and last traded at $20.06. Approximately 11,132 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 540,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.60.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QURE. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of uniQure from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of uniQure in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of uniQure from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of uniQure from $65.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

uniQure Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 6.67, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.41.

Insider Activity at uniQure

uniQure ( NASDAQ:QURE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $102.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.37 million. uniQure had a negative return on equity of 35.03% and a negative net margin of 143.01%. Equities analysts forecast that uniQure will post -2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 2,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $53,924.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,026,412.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,919 shares of company stock valued at $126,208. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QURE. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 1,392.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of uniQure by 152.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,038 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of uniQure in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new position in uniQure during the third quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in uniQure in the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

uniQure Company Profile

uniQure NV engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of innovative gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

Recommended Stories

