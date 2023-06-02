Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Reaches New 1-Year High at $3.61

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.61 and last traded at $3.61, with a volume of 157117 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.46.
UGP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ultrapar Participações in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.60.
Ultrapar Participações Trading Up 3.8 %
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.
Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.
