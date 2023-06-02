U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.
U-Haul Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 291,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.
Insider Transactions at U-Haul
In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of U-Haul
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
U-Haul Company Profile
U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on U-Haul (UHAL)
- Trading Channel Breakout in Lululemon Brought by Earnings
- What Should Investors Make of These 3 Dividend Cuts?
- Constellation Brands Taps into Growth: Analysts Bullish on Stock
- CrowdStrike: Another Tech Stock to Buy on the Dip
- Salesforce: Time to Snap it Up as the Market Buys the Dip?
Receive News & Ratings for U-Haul Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U-Haul and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.