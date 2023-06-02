U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.34 EPS

U-Haul (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.34), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. U-Haul had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 15.74%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:UHAL traded up $3.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.60. 291,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 252,242. The stock has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. U-Haul has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $70.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.62.

In other news, major shareholder Mark V. Shoen purchased 24,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.41 per share, with a total value of $1,404,609.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 24,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,609. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 43.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ossiam lifted its position in U-Haul by 429.8% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in U-Haul by 55.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in U-Haul during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in U-Haul by 107.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in U-Haul by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 266 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of U-Haul in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

U-Haul Holding Co engages in the insurance and moving and storage businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage, Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment includes the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

