Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday.

TSN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $66.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Bank of America reduced their price target on Tyson Foods from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Tyson Foods from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of TSN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.61. 3,327,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,527,348. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.75. Tyson Foods has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $92.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.59.

Insider Activity at Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.62 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tyson Foods will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Tyson Foods news, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,729.34. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Tyson Foods news, Director Kevin M. Mcnamara bought 20,500 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $48.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,002,860.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 115,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,658,576.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Soderstrom bought 5,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $49.22 per share, for a total transaction of $246,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 32,847 shares in the company, valued at $1,616,729.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 37,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,849,118. 1.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tyson Foods

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 317,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,439,000 after purchasing an additional 154,507 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 384,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,463,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 121,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,887,000 after purchasing an additional 24,669 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Tyson Foods during the 1st quarter valued at about $747,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,239,235 shares during the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc engages in the production of frozen and refrigerated food products. It operates through the following segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The Beef segment includes processing live fed cattle and fabricating dressed beef carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts and case-ready products.

