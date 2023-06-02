Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Tsakos Energy Navigation (NYSE:TNP – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The shipping company reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $261.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.20 million. Tsakos Energy Navigation had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 38.61%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Stock Performance

Shares of TNP stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $18.10. 216,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,990. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.13 million, a P/E ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Tsakos Energy Navigation has a fifty-two week low of $8.40 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is a boost from Tsakos Energy Navigation’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.15. Tsakos Energy Navigation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.58%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Tsakos Energy Navigation

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TNP. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Tsakos Energy Navigation by 89.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,048,370 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $17,749,000 after purchasing an additional 495,349 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 171.1% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 430,527 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,289,000 after acquiring an additional 271,733 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 88.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,400 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,671,000 after acquiring an additional 174,231 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 375,885 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,364,000 after acquiring an additional 156,989 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tsakos Energy Navigation by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,580 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period. 36.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Company Profile

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. engages in the provision of seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services. Its activities include the operation of crude tankers, product tankers, and liquefied natural gas carriers. The company was founded by Nikolas P. Tsakos and Michael Gordon Jolliffee in July 1993 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

