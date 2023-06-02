Truist Financial Boosts Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target to $11.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Truist Financial from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CCL. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna raised Carnival Co. & from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a report on Friday, April 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $11.58.
Carnival Co. & Stock Performance
NYSE:CCL opened at $11.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.96. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $14.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.22.
Institutional Trading of Carnival Co. &
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. 49.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carnival Co. & Company Profile
Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.
