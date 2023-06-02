Truepoint Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,341 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 94.4% during the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1,000.0% during the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VTV traded up $1.92 on Friday, hitting $137.58. 445,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,321,393. The company has a market capitalization of $100.41 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.21. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

