Truepoint Inc. Makes New $243,000 Investment in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 902.4% during the 4th quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 122,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 110,432 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 681,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,457,000 after buying an additional 89,402 shares in the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 427.4% during the fourth quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 75,735 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,626,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $4,213,000.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Price Performance

Shares of LIT stock traded up $1.98 on Friday, hitting $63.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,608. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.56 and a fifty-two week high of $82.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.79.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

