Truepoint Inc. Cuts Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Truepoint Inc. reduced its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 42.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,017 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $223,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 33,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,422,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 52.1% in the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,573,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,254,000 after acquiring an additional 538,677 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 308,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,891,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Diversified LLC now owns 7,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 112,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after buying an additional 6,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of ABBV stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $134.87. 1,767,811 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,972,171. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.43. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.10 and a twelve month high of $168.11. The firm has a market cap of $237.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.16 EPS. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,660,320. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 3,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $563,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,660,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 53,125 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total transaction of $8,089,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,280,095.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,276 shares of company stock valued at $13,277,658 over the last three months. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on ABBV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Argus downgraded shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. SVB Leerink upgraded AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. SVB Securities raised AbbVie from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $153.00 in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.40.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology, oncology, including blood cancers, virology, hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s, metabolic, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis, pain associated with endometriosis, and other serious health conditions.

