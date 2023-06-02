Truepoint Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 801 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOXX. HF Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,521,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 24.3% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SOXX traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $485.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 454,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,455. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 12-month low of $287.82 and a 12-month high of $503.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $426.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

