Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFINP) Stock Price Down 1%

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFINP – Get Rating) shares fell 1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.04 and last traded at $18.04. 8,074 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 75% from the average session volume of 4,601 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.22.

Triumph Financial Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.52.

Get Triumph Financial alerts:

Triumph Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.4453 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.32%.

Triumph Financial Company Profile

Triumph Financial Inc, a financial and technology company, focuses on payments, factoring, and banking. It operates through a portfolio of brands, including TriumphPay, Triumph, and TBK Bank. The company offers cash flow management services for the trucking industry comprising invoice factoring, fuel discount programs, truck and cargo insurance, and equipment finance, banking, and treasury services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.